From Paradise to Tinseltown. John Paul Jones has booked two acting projects since his move to the West Coast, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“I have a few projects coming up that I’m really excited about. Unfortunately I can’t disclose many details regarding the projects. One of them is a short film and the other will be on a streaming network … I’m really excited to see the outcomes of both,” the former reality star tells Us exclusively.

JPJ made the move from his home state of Maryland to Los Angeles in October 2019 following his appearance on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Since then, he’s had little time to settle into life in Los Angeles because of his rigorous travel schedule, which recently included a trip to New York to meet with his manager and close some deals. Now, JPJ is back in L.A. and looking forward to starting work as an actor.

“It’s a substantial role. So I’m really, really excited about that. That was definitely the biggest win so far. I mean, it took me completely by surprise, so I just feel really lucky. I mean, it’s just a pure adrenaline rush. It’s work to add to the book and it’s work as an actor, so I’m grateful for it.”

Between acting classes and releasing songs on YouTube, when JPJ does have free time in L.A., he hits Golds Gym in Venice Beach and reconnects with fellow BiP star Matt Donald.

As for JPJ’s dating life, he is taking things slow after his breakup with Tayshia Adams. “I guess you could say I have maybe a few irons in the fire. I’m just very casually meeting people. I’m a little reluctant to jump into anything very serious as I learned in my last relationship. I think it’s best to take things slow.”

The Maryland native became a fan-favorite Bachelorette contestant during Hannah Brown’s season of the ABC reality show before getting the boot in week 4. Afterward, he joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 6, romancing former Bachelor contestant Adams on the summer series.

“My last relationship, was, you know … was a lot. Just having everything be so public, that was just a little emotionally, it was a little draining. And so I’m just trying to focus on myself and I’m open to anything.”

The duo broke up before leaving the set in Mexico, and after flying to Maryland to try to make their relationship work, Adams, 29, announced their second split in October. On an episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in November, Adams alluded to what went wrong.

The day the podcast episode was released, a source exclusively told Us that JPJ was “not thrilled about Tayshia publicly airing her grievances on a podcast.”

Another source at the time said that JPJ was the one who called off the relationship. “He saw her one time after his move to Los Angeles on October 25,” the second source told Us. “JPJ did not make the move to L.A. for Tayshia. He ultimately moved to L.A. to pursue his acting career. He has been auditioning like crazy and is excited for his next chapter.”

JPJ says he has not spoken to Adams and they have gone their separate ways, though he wishes her well.

Whether he would consider returning to the Bachelor in Paradise franchise, anything is possible. “I think that I really enjoy the trajectory with which things are going right now … Never say never. If it wasn’t for BiP I wouldn’t have these new opportunities.”