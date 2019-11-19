



Open up the beer! Bachelor in Paradise alum John Paul Jones has recorded four Thanksgiving-themed songs, and the tracks have already hit YouTube.

One track, “Friendsgiving,” boasts references to the 24-year-old’s Bachelor Nation fame. “Well all of my friends / Are here for all the right reasons,” Jones sings. “Some of them are single / Some of them from different seasons / But this is one group date / That we all really love / And these good vibes / Are something you can’t get rid of.”

The tracks come from an album titled A Very Special Friendsgiving brought to fans by The Honey Baked Ham Company. The other three tracks? “Tryptophan,” “All Gravy” and “Thanks for Coming, It’s My Bedtime.” And the album cover shows the reality star with a guitar in hand.

The band — dubbed The Honey Baked Jam Band & John Paul Jones — is serving up the first-ever album focusing on Friendsgiving, according to the company. “The collection of songs is sure to provide the perfect soundtrack while you eat turkey and HoneyBaked ham,” the company adds.

Jones became a fan favorite Bachelorette contestant during Hannah Brown’s season of the ABC reality show before getting the boot in week 4. Afterward, he joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 6, romancing former Bachelor contestant Tayshia Adams on the summer series.

The duo broke up before leaving the set in Mexico, and after flying to Maryland to try to make their relationship work, Adams announced their second split in October. On an episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast earlier this month, Adams alluded to what went wrong.

“I would never badmouth John,” she said. “We both have our flaws. I think communication is a really big deal. I learned from a previous relationship that I’m very much so over communicative, but that’s all I can do. What he can do is listen to that and try to navigate that relationship with that information I’m giving him. If you’re choosing to have that stuff go in one ear and out the other, that’s on you.”

She also mentioned that their age difference was a factor in the split. “I told him, I’m like honestly, ‘I just want you to experience a little more life. I feel like you just need to live a little bit and learn a little bit because I feel like I can only do so much,’” she recalled.

After the episode was released online, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Jones was “not thrilled about Tayshia publicly airing her grievances on a podcast.”

Another source at the time said that Jones was the one who called off the relationship. “He saw her one time after his move to Los Angeles on October 25,” the second source told Us. “JPJ did not make the move to L.A. for Tayshia. He ultimately moved to L.A. to pursue his acting career. He has been auditioning like crazy and is excited for his next chapter.”