Home Sweet Home. At least that’s how it’s supposed to feel. I, for one, LOVE the hometown dates. You get a glimpse into the REAL lives of the ladies and get to learn more about who they are and what their families are like.

The hometown dates were the most significant dates for me during The Bachelorette where I was able to really imagine if our lives together would be a fit. I always say the hometown date with Chris was when I knew I could never say goodbye to him. As much as a family shouldn’t make or break how you feel about someone, it can bring about more hope for a relationship. If you also blend in well and get along with your future in-laws and vice-versa — if you don’t receive approval or have tension with any family members — it can bring about a whole lot of doubt for the relationship to work.

Obviously, it doesn’t keep Peter from still giving Victoria a rose, even with (yet-again) another terrible conversation and not even meeting her family. We will get to that in a bit!

First up was Hannah Ann’s hometown and this little relationship the two of them are building is increasing in momentum and bond. I was glad to see the family supportive while her dad kept the reality in check. The relationship still seems young as they don’t really discuss serious matters during their time together. As the next two weeks bring about more and more feelings, I’m sure we will get to those conversations soon.

Kelsey seems the most mature of the remaining ladies and I truly adore how honest she is with herself and with everyone around her. It’s really refreshing! She doesn’t try to be anyone else or try to put up a facade. What you see is what you get. I was left with my mouth dropped open when Peter decided to give Victoria a rose over Kelsey! What just happened? Oh, to be in Peter’s mind for a second. As much as I was hopeful for them to continue, I could also see that her feelings were growing more than his. I believe he didn’t want to keep her around if he couldn’t see her as his wife — especially after her mom made it clear to not break her daughter’s heart.

Sometimes sending someone home is more about preserving their heart when you know it’s not right, over being selfish and keeping them when you already know deep down they aren’t The One. I wouldn’t mind seeing Kelsey as the new Bachelorette — she’s beautiful, ready for love and completely transparent, which would make for some great TV.’

Moving on to Madison’s hometown date where they played some basketball, Peter got the full-court press from her father and Madison left the game feeling confused and anxious. This relationship is sweet and endearing, but also very complicated. It’s a slow-moving relationship that is built on friendship, which is ideal in the real world, but some of the heavy conversations should have already happened before getting this far and not knowing if their beliefs line up. In marriage and especially in raising a family together, it’s imperative to be on the same page.

I applaud Madison for being uncompromising in her beliefs and understanding what she wants in a relationship and in her future husband. However, what she has to tell Peter may derail the relationship, for better or for worse. I’m truly anticipating what’s to come next week with these two lovebirds but hoping for a beautiful outcome.

I can’t even give Victoria much thought. She is a train that goes off track any time there is any conflict, question or mature conversation. In the beginning, I gave her a lot of grace, thinking the process and environment were the reasons for her insecurities but after each conversation they have, it’s apparent that her natural defensiveness will continue to push Peter, and anyone else trying to get close, away.

She not only interrupts or runs away from any type of serious conversation, but she tends to then turn it around onto Peter every single time, only to come back, say sorry, then do it all over again the next time. Like I said, I’m shocked he still gave her a rose because the other relationships are at a much more mature and realistic point. With her, he’s trusting his attraction toward her over his logic and typically when that happens, it won’t end easily.

Different theories of how the season ends have been popping up all over the place. I, for one, enjoy the speculation just as much as the next person and look forward to finally getting to the end where I hope Peter is in love and happy — no matter who he finds it with.

Which theory are you leaning towards?

