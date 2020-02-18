A Bachelor first? Peter Weber left one woman’s hometown date without meeting her family during the Monday, February 17, episode. The leading man traveled around the country to meet Victoria F., Kelsey, Madison and Hannah Ann’s relatives, but not all the visits went well.

Peter encountered mostly smooth sailing during Kelsey and Hannah Ann’s hometown dates, but Madison and Victoria were another story. Madison’s family revealed in private that she was saving herself for marriage and she had yet to tell Peter about her faith-based decision. The moment spelled trouble ahead for the couple, though Peter was confident about their standing as the week came to a close.

Elsewhere, the Bachelor had a major falling out with Victoria after his ex-girlfriend confronted him in Virginia to warn him about her former friend. “I know that you’re a great guy and I don’t think that you deserve what you’re on a date with right now,” the blurred-out woman told Peter.

His ex went on to claim that Victoria was responsible for several heartbreaks. “There’s been many relationships broken up because of her,” she alleged.

Us Weekly identified the woman as Merissa Pence in an exclusive interview published earlier this month. The kickboxing instructor dated Peter for five months in 2012 and met Victoria years later through mutual friends.

“Obviously I had my moment because I’m like, you could possibly be with my ex-boyfriend and that’s a little weird, but like, I never asked her not to go on the show or anything because that’s silly,” Merissa told Us before the hometown dates aired. “But we went out one night for our friend Audrey’s birthday and it turned into the Victoria Fuller show because it was three weeks out that she was about to leave for The Bachelor and she just became a very self-centered person and we were all out for our friend’s birthday and she was just acting crazy. Just wanting all the attention and it was very distasteful.”

Merissa alleged that Victoria played up a persona during her time on the reality show. “If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved,” she said. “She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention.”

