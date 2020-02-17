Peter Weber is headed to Iowa! The 28-year-old pilot visits Kelsey Weier and her family on the Monday, February 17, episode of The Bachelor.

While Kelsey has made headlines for her involvement in the drama during season 24, her connection with Peter is undeniable.

“With Kelsey, it was such a unique development of our relationship,” he told Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast earlier this month. “We hit on the emotional part right off the bat on that first date almost. We had fun but it wasn’t like the normal progression of a relationship where you guys flirt and it’s all cute and it’s a light-hearted, good time. We kind of took off right from the bat and connected emotionally and very deep and in a weird way, I love that. That’s a huge reason of why I connect with her so quickly and so early on.”

During Monday’s episode, Peter will meet Kelsey’s mother and stepfather.

“You know, as a mom of three and having gone through a divorce, nobody wants to have their children’s heart broken,” Kelsey’s mother tells the lead in a sneak peek of the episode. “So don’t break my girl’s heart. Do you understand?”

While Peter agrees — “I 100 percent do” — Kelsey’s stepfather isn’t so sure.

“I told him I was in love with him today,” she tells her stepdad.

When asked if he has “reciprocated” that same message, Kelsey admits she’s worried about getting her heart broken.

“I know he has strong feelings. I just don’t know what that means,” Kelsey explains. “If I come home brokenhearted,” she says tearfully, “we’ll just pick up the pieces. But it’s scary. I’m scared.”

