Bachelor Nation hasn’t been afraid to criticize Peter Weber’s ability to make decisions, but the 28-year-old pilot isn’t here for the hate.

“It’s a lot harder watching this back for me. … It’s way harder than I ever thought it would be,” Peter told Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast on Wednesday, February 12. “I’m making decisions in the moment based off the information I have. I’m not making dumb decisions on purpose. I know everyone thinks I am and everyone thinks I’m being indecisive. And yeah, there was a lot of indecision, but that’s what you get when you date so many women at once.”

Peter added that he “made it very clear that the women didn’t have to be there.”

“If they didn’t want to be there, I didn’t want them there,” he explained. “I only want someone here that actually wants to pursue something with me.”

While Peter has been accused of being too involved in the drama, Nick, who was the season 21 Bachelor, called being the lead a “win-less battle.”

“This indecisiveness … You truly seem to be open and giving a lot of these relationships a fair shot,” Nick said. “Other leads, including myself, lock in a couple early on and you’re like, ‘Eh, this is my person.’ And you’re basing your decisions off of that.”

The two men also discussed Peter’s love language, which turned out to be words of affirmation after he filled out the questionnaire.

“Which is obvious to me because watching it back, Peter, you love a crier,” Nick quipped.

Peter laughed, “Yeah, I do. You know what, I do.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added that there’s “nothing wrong” with Peter’s results.

“You seem like you want it to be something else,” Nick said. “I want to hear that I’m loved.”

Peter previously told E! News that he’s developing “tough skin” after some fans have dubbed him the worst Bachelor ever.

“I understand that there’s a lot of drama right now and things are kind of crazy, but I do think it’s a little … it’s too bad a lot of the criticism and a lot of hate that’s kind of been kind of coming out,” he said. “We’re just doing our best, and we sign up for this type of experience and you hope for the best. You hope you’re going to find love at the end of it and yeah, things are always going to happen, things are gonna come out, because we’re human beings and we’re not perfect, but I just wish people would focus more on spreading love rather than so much hate.”

