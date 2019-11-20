No hard feelings? Nick Viall‘s ex-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, recently revealed she didn’t want to get engaged on The Bachelor — and Viall had a diplomatic response.

The former Bachelor, 39, appeared on the Tuesday, November 19, episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast where they played a game called Truth or Drink. “Vanessa has spoken out – pretty recently – about not wanting to get engaged on the show,” Bristowe said. “How did you feel about her talking about this publicly? Tell us the truth, or drink.”

Viall replied, “Uh, I mean, it was fine. Right? I mean, like, was I irritated?” The Bachelor Nation alum jokingly told him that his response “to everything” is to say “it was fine.” Viall added, “Well, you try to be level-headed.”

Grimaldi, 32, and Viall got engaged on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March 2017. On an October episode of the podcast, “Let’s Talk About It With Taylor Nolan,” the Canada native revealed she didn’t want Viall to propose but she did want to continue dating him after the show.

“I had a conversation with him, and I said, ‘Listen, wouldn’t it be better if we just date outside of the show and then get engaged? ‘Cause that’d be more meaningful. We’d get to know each other,’” she told host Taylor Nolan, who also competed for Viall’s heart on The Bachelor season 21.

Grimaldi said that Viall convinced her to view the engagement as a sign of commitment to their relationship — not a pledge to walk down the aisle. “He brought up something really important, and I think if we weren’t engaged, we would’ve broken up sooner,” she explained.

The former couple split in August 2017. The special ed teacher has moved on with her boyfriend, Josh Wolfe. Grimaldi appears to be smitten with the Canadian businessman. She revealed on an October episode of the “Help I Suck at Dating” podcast that she has sent him engagement ring pictures.

Viall, for his part, almost received the final rose from Bristowe on season 10 of The Bachelorette, but she rejected him mid-proposal for fellow contestant Shawn Booth. Bristowe and Booth, 32, called off their three-year engagement in November 2018.

The reality TV personality first sparked romance rumors with Rachel Bilson when she appeared on his “Viall Files” podcast in July. However, he called the O.C. alum, 38, “just a friend” in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly earlier this month. He additionally denied dating Bachelor in Paradise‘s Demi Burnett.

Viall admitted to recently having dinner with the actress on the Wednesday, November 20 episode of Brad Goreski‘s podcast “Brad Behavior.” However, it wasn’t a romantic meal for two. “We hung out, and her friends were there too … a bunch of people,” Viall recalled.

In September, Bilson played coy about her relationship with Viall in an exclusive interview with Us. She told Us she didn’t “want to talk about it” while her best friend, Jaime King, added, “That’s private; we’ll keep that private, for now.”