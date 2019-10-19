Put a ring on it! Vanessa Grimaldi has given a major hint to her boyfriend, Josh Wolfe, that she’s ready to commit — sending him engagement ring pictures.

“Just FYI, I’ve been sending Josh pictures of engagement rings. Is that like a no-no?” the Bachelor alum, 32, told her cohosts Jared Haibon and Dean Unglert on the Monday, October 21, episode of the “Help I Suck at Dating” podcast.

In January, Grimaldi told Us Weekly that she was “dating someone” and that the relationship is “very exciting” but did not identify her new beau. Us reported that Grimaldi’s boyfriend was Wolfe and a few days later she confirmed the relationship with a vacation selfie from Boca Raton, Florida. “#mcm,” the special education teacher captioned a pic of herself cozying up to Wolfe.

Before she started dating Wolfe, Grimaldi was in a relationship with Nick Viall. The couple met and got engaged on season 21 of The Bachelor before splitting in August 2017. Viall, 39, exclusively told Us in February that he was happy his ex was with someone new.

“I heard through the grapevine [that she is in a new relationship] but we don’t have any contact, but I think that’s great,” Viall told Us at the time. “I wish her the best. I’m glad she’s found someone to spend some time with.”

Also on the podcast, Unglert, 28, revealed that his girlfriend and Bachelor in Paradise costar, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, has marriage on the brain too.

“I think Josh is kinda the guy that would be OK with it,” Unglert told Grimaldi about sending ring pics. “But if Caelynn was sending me pictures of engagement rings, actually she does send me pictures of engagement rings, and I tell her to stop all the time. But I’m sure Josh loves it.”

Unglert told Us in September that his relationship with Miller-Keyes, 24, is “monumentally different” from his previous relationships.

“She’s very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she’s able to be herself and that’s how we create synergy and build around each other,” he told Us. “For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I’m able to say what I want, do what I want and allow my partner to build with me while I’m doing that.”

