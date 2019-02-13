No ill will. Nick Viall opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how he feels seeing his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, move on with a new man.

“I heard through the grapevine but we don’t have any contact, but I think that’s great,” he told Us on Tuesday, February 12. “I wish her the best.”

Viall, 38, added: “I’m glad she’s found someone to spend some time with.”

The former Bachelor and Grimaldi, 31, got engaged during season 21 of the reality dating series. However, the pair announced their split in August 2017.

Us reported in January that the special education teacher is dating Josh Wolfe. Grimaldi herself confirmed the news five days later when she shared a photo of herself and the Canadian businessman getting cozy via Instagram. “#mcm,” she captioned the sweet selfie.

Earlier that month, the No Better You founder teased to Us that she is “dating someone” and that she finds her new romance “very exciting.”

Viall and his former fiancée do not keep in touch. “No,” he noted to Us in August 2018 before adding, “We’re, I guess, friends. I don’t know. Just like a normal ex, you just don’t, you know?”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum also shared his aspirations for finding a new relationship of his own in December 2018. “It’s one of those things — you date, you see what happens,” he told Us at the time. “There’s no timeline … when you’re single. I still hope to meet someone someday. That could be tomorrow, that could be in five years.”

Viall is done pursuing love via the franchise that already helped him find several connections, though. “I don’t see myself going on The Bachelor anymore,” he explained at the time. “I’m there to support it and the occasional cameo, supporting the franchise when I can, but as a contestant and looking for love? I will never go on a reality TV show for that. Other than that, there’s other opportunities that I’m not pursuing or looking for, but who knows?”

For now, the Dancing With the Stars alum seems intent on seeking assistance with his love life elsewhere. Mr. Peanut partnered with Dr. Ruth to bring back her hotline for Valentine’s Day, and Viall called in for some advice, which he dubbed “brief but impactful.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!