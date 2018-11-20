Nick Viall Doesn’t Keep in Touch With Ex-Fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi

Out of sight, out of mind. Nick Viall doesn’t keep in touch with his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi.

“We are still friends, but that’s about it,” Viall, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Dancing With the Stars season 27 finale on Monday, November 19. While he is still single, the Bachelor Nation fan favorite noted that he’s “certainly always open to meeting someone.”

Viall and Grimaldi, 31, got engaged in November 2016 on The Bachelor season 21 finale taping, only to split nine months later. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for,” the exes told Us in a joint statement after splitting in August 2017. “We will continue to be there for each other no matter what.”

Although the former bearer of red roses is still on the market, Grimaldi revealed in April that she is “dating someone” new, but she has yet to disclose his identity.

Back in May, Viall spoke candidly with Us about his split from Grimaldi and revealed the nature of their amicable relationship.

“I’m doing OK. Breakups are never easy, but life goes on. You know? We haven’t [crossed paths since splitting] yet, but I’m sure we will,” he revealed at the time. “There’s a lot of mutual respect. We don’t actively keep n touch, but I’m sure we’d be there for each other if need be. We have a lot of things going on in our lives. We are leading separate lives, of course.”

While the special education teacher has moved on, the Bachelor in Paradise alum was linked to January Jones in November 2017. However, the Mad Men alum, 40, shut down relationship rumors in February, telling Entertainment Tonight that Viall is just “a friend of mine.”

With reporting by Carlene Stauff

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!