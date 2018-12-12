Holding out hope for The One. Nick Viall opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about his search for love.

“It’s one of those things — you date, you see what happens,” the Bachelor alum, 38, told Us at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present and Future panel on Tuesday, December 11. “There’s no timeline … when you’re single. I still hope to meet someone someday. That could be tomorrow, that could be in five years.”

Viall, who dubbed himself “still single,” knows one place he won’t find his perfect match. “I don’t see myself going on The Bachelor anymore,” he revealed. “I’m there to support it and the occasional cameo, supporting the franchise when I can, but as a contestant and looking for love? I will never go on a reality TV show for that. Other than that, there’s other opportunities that I’m not pursuing or looking for, but who knows?”

The reality star was the lead of The Bachelor season 21. He proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi during the finale, which was taped in November 2016, but the pair announced their split in August 2017.

“We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for,” the duo said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “We will continue to be there for each other no matter what.” The TV personality told Us in November that the exes do not keep in touch.

Viall also finished as the runner-up on Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons of The Bachelorette and appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and season 24 of Dancing With the Stars.

The ABC star plans to focus on his career in 2019, but before this year is over, he will spend the holidays with his loved ones. “I’m going to go home to Milwaukee and hang out with Mom and Dad and the siblings. Snowy Wisconsin. Probably, like, sit around,” he joked. “When I go home, I have a lot of hometown friends there. In all seriousness, I’ll catch up with them. A lot of them are popping out babies and things like that. I’ll just lay low and, really, it’s just a time to have quality time with friends and family, so I look forward to it.”

