Off the market! Vanessa Grimaldi has a new man in her life more than one year after the end of her engagement to Nick Viall.

The special education teacher, 31, is dating Canadian businessman Josh Wolfe, who works as the Director of Outreach and Programming in the Quebec and Atlantic Canadian region for the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

While it’s unclear how the new couple met, Bachelor Nation fans have been buzzing about their relationship online for quite some time. Wolfe follows the former reality star and frequently likes her Instagram photos. She follows him too, as do his sisters, Rebecca and Mandy.

Grimaldi spoke exclusively to Us Weekly at the iHeart Radio Podcast Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 18, and revealed that she is off the market. “I am dating someone,” she dished, noting that the new relationship is “very exciting.”

The No Better You founder got engaged to Viall, 38, on The Bachelor season 21 before splitting months later in August 2017. She revealed on an April 2018 episode of her “Help I Suck at Dating” podcast with Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon that she had a new boyfriend outside of Bachelor Nation. However, Grimaldi told Us on Saturday that her new boyfriend is someone different.

Viall, meanwhile, isn’t in a rush to find The One. The former Bachelor exclusively told Us in December that he has “no timeline” for finding a girlfriend and it could happen “tomorrow” or “in five years.”

The “Viall Files” podcast host also reflected on his relationship with Grimaldi during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, January 20, telling fans that she was not “the one who got away.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Grimaldi and Wolfe for comment.

