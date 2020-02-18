Fellow Bachelor season 24 contestants Victoria Paul and Sydney Hightower have Victoria Fuller’s back, but the rest of Bachelor Nation isn’t so sure about the 25-year-old medical sales rep.

Victoria F. made headlines when Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence showed up on her hometown date during the Monday, February 17, episode. Merissa, who dated Peter for five months in 2012, told the 28-year-old pilot that Victoria F. “ended” several relationships in the past.

“I knew who Victoria was, as far as her reputation, but I honestly didn’t know that she had done as much damage as she had done to our hometown,” Merissa alleged to Us Weekly. “It kind of started becoming a trend. … I felt like she was a little more entitled or felt that way at least. And so just leading up to that, I felt like, all these people out here aren’t going to say anything? I had a totally different stance than everybody because I knew Peter, I know his family and I know what type of person he is. So I just felt like, if anyone were to say something, I felt like he probably would listen to me vs. some random girl.”

During the episode, Victoria F. told Peter she was “disgusted” that he asked her about Merissa’s claims. (The Virginia Beach native also denied “rumors” that were circulating about her in November 2019 before the season started airing.)

Despite the drama, Peter gave Victoria F. a rose. She shared a sweet message for the lead on Monday via Instagram.

“Thank you Pete for always having faith in us & believing in me, even when I would doubt myself along the way ♥️,” Victoria F. wrote alongside two pics of the pair.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to see reactions from more members of Bachelor Nation: