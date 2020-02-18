Party crasher! Merissa Pence came to speak to Peter Weber about Victoria Fuller on the Monday, February 17, episode of The Bachelor — and she may have ruined the 25-year-old contestant’s chances with the 28-year-old pilot.

Merissa was teased a “mystery woman” on the promo for the hometown dates of the season. Not long after Peter arrived in Virginia Beach to meet Victoria’s family, he was stopped by his ex. While her face is blurred, Us Weekly can confirm that Merissa is the one who confronted Peter.

“Wait, Merissa!” Peter said after he walks away from Victoria on the day portion of their date, which included a Hunter Hayes concert. “I saw you and I’m like, ‘She looks so familiar.’”

After the two briefly catch up, Merissa warned Peter.

“Just be careful. That’s all I’m going to say. I’m from here and I just know what a good guy you are,” she said. “I would hate for any of who you are to be affected by somebody else. … I know that you’re a great guy and I don’t think that you deserve with [who] you are on a date with right now.”

Peter went on to ask Merissa how she knows Victoria.

“I actually used to be friends with her. Things happened, probably a couple months ago and we’re just not friends anymore,” she explained. “I don’t think it’s a good relationship for you to be in. I know you’re a great guy. We never had any problems ever. … I would hate to see that come to fruition for you.”

Earlier this season, Peter and Victoria’s relationship was interrupted by one of her exes: country singer Chase Rice. After the “Eyes on You” crooner sang to the couple on their one-on-one date, Victoria was forced to confess that she dated him before she joined the show. Rice, for his part, said he was “pissed off” that he was brought into the drama.

“It’s over the top. It’s unnecessary, I didn’t expect it,” the singer said in a radio interview. “But at the end of the day, it happened. … I don’t know if it’s the producers, or if they just got lucky,” he continued. “I know what I think, but I’ll let everybody else figure out what they think.”

