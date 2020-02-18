Victoria F., is that you? Cazzie David impressed Bachelor Nation with her ability to tackle Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller’s voice and mannerisms after the Monday, February 17, episode.

The 26-year-old actress and daughter of comedian Larry David mimicked Victoria, 25, during an appearance on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast on Monday.

“I don’t even want to talk about it. There’s nothing to say. I’m actually disgusted right now,” Cazzie says, quoting Victoria’s conversation with Peter Weber. “You’re going to sit there and you’re going to say that to me. No, I can’t.”

After Nick called her impression “so good,” Cazzie noted that she re-listened to the conversation in the car on her way over the record the episode. Fans were also quick to freak out over the accuracy in the comments section of Nick’s Instagram post.

“Omfg perfection 😂😂😂,” one fan commented.

A second user wrote, “Spot onnnnn.”

“She’s great!” another listener replied. “Sounds just like Victoria.”

Victoria sparked controversy during Monday’s episode after Peter’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence showed up on her hometown date to warn the pilot that the medical sales rep has “ended” relationships.

“I knew who Victoria was, as far as her reputation, but I honestly didn’t know that she had done as much damage as she had done to our hometown,” Merissa alleged to Us Weekly. “It kind of started becoming a trend. … I felt like she was a little more entitled or felt that way at least. And so just leading up to that, I felt like, all these people out here aren’t going to say anything? I had a totally different stance than everybody because I knew Peter, I know his family and I know what type of person he is. So I just felt like, if anyone were to say something, I felt like he probably would listen to me versus some random girl.”

Back in November 2019, Victoria seemingly addressed the allegations made against her in a cryptic Instagram post: “There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.