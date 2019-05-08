Pete Davidson, who? Cazzie David’s mom, producer Laurie David, said the Saturday Night Live star is a thing of the “past” for her daughter.

The Family Dinner writer, 61, told Us Weekly at The Biggest Little Farm premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 7, that Davidson is “not even in the consciousness” of her “fantastic” daughter. The 24-year-old, in fact, has a busy schedule ahead that includes starring and co-writing a new comedy series titled Half-Empty.

“She’s so over that. By the way, she just shot a pilot,” she explained. “She’s turning 25 years old and she already, in the can, has a pilot … I am so proud of her and she’s doing fantastic. She also has a book deal, by the way.”

Cazzie is an Emerson College graduate and an actress who has appeared in the web series Eighty-Sixed. Laurie added, “She’s just rocking it. She’s got a core group of friends from college. In fact, she wrote this [Amazon] pilot with her college friend [Elisa Kalani]. We’re a grounded family. I think we know what’s important and I think there’s gonna be a lot of that in her show. It’s so funny. You’re gonna love it.”

Us confirmed that Larry David’s daughter and the Set It Up actor, 25, split in May 2018 after two years together. Soon after their breakup was announced, Davidson was linked to pop singer Ariana Grande — whom he was briefly engaged to from June to October 2018. Subsequently, his nearly four-month fling with Kate Beckinsale fizzled in April.

Cazzie’s supportive mother also shrugged off who she would like to see her daughter date next.

“Everybody would say, you want your kids to be happy,” she noted to Us on Tuesday. “I’m not in any rush to be a grandparent, so the longer the better. I think breaks from dating are a good thing too.”

