Victoria Fuller isn’t letting the drama get her down. The 25-year-old Bachelor contestant spoke out after her controversial hometown date with Peter Weber aired on the Monday, February 17, episode of the reality series.

“Thank you Pete for always having faith in us & believing in me, even when I would doubt myself along the way ♥️,” Victoria wrote alongside two photos of the pair from their trip to her native Virginia Beach.

The medical sales rep’s hometown date was interrupted by Peter’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence, who came to warn the 28-year-old pilot about Victoria’s alleged past. While Merissa was coy on the show, telling Peter that relationships “ended” because of Victoria, she claimed to Us Weekly that the contestant broke up four marriages.

“I knew who Victoria was, as far as her reputation, but I honestly didn’t know that she had done as much damage as she had done to our hometown,” Merissa alleged to Us. “It kind of started becoming a trend. … I felt like she was a little more entitled or felt that way at least. And so just leading up to that, I felt like, all these people out here aren’t going to say anything? I had a totally different stance than everybody because I knew Peter, I know his family and I know what type of person he is. So I just felt like, if anyone were to say something, I felt like he probably would listen to me versus some random girl.”

During the episode, Victoria said she was “disgusted” that Peter asked her about Merissa’s claims. Back in November 2019, Victoria also seemingly addressed the allegations in a cryptic Instagram post about “rumors” circulating about her.

“There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait,” she wrote at the time. “HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”

While Peter never ended up meeting Victoria’s family because of the drama, he ultimately gave her a rose, sending Kelsey Weier home. In the promo for the upcoming fantasy suite episode, Peter admits he is “in love with three women.”

In addition to Victoria, Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss round out the final three.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.