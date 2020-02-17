Bachelor Nation’s Mugshots Over the Years

Unfortunately most run-ins with the law don’t end with roses. Victoria Fuller, Amanda Stanton and Chris Soules are among the Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who have made headlines for their legal troubles over the years.

Fuller, for her part, was booked for a DUI in August 2017, two years before she competed for Peter Weber’s heart on The Bachelor. According to The Sun, she pleaded guilty and served one year supervised probation and two years of unsupervised general good behavior.

Stanton, meanwhile, appeared on season 20 of The Bachelor and seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. She was arrested on one count of battery domestic violence in Las Vegas in September 2018 during her relationship with ex-boyfriend Bobby Jacobs.

“Amanda continues to be embarrassed by her behavior and greatly regrets the incident ever occurred,” her rep said in a statement at the time. “She apologizes to everyone for the trouble she has caused and is very grateful for Bobby’s love and support.”

The charges against Stanton were dropped in December 2018. She and Jacobs split April 2019.

Soules, who was the 19th Bachelor after coming in third on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette, was booked in April 2017 when he allegedly rear-ended a tractor driven by Kenny Mosher in Aurora, Iowa. Mosher, who was 66, passed away from injuries he sustained. After Soules pleaded guilty to a charge related to the incident in November 2018, he agreed to a two-year suspended prison sentence in August 2019.

“There was a period after the accident that I didn’t want to get out of bed. There was no hope left in life for me. I was severely, severely depressed and scared. There was nothing left to live for,” Soules said on the “Almost Famous” podcast in December 2019. “Luckily, I have a family that is super supportive and friends that gave everything they could to keep my head in a relatively good space. I’m not going to lie, there was moments you didn’t think it was worth waking up.”

