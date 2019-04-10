Amanda Stanton and Bobby Jacobs’ split wasn’t just a shock for fans. The Bachelor alum “thought things were going well” between them before he abruptly ended it, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

As first revealed on the “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the 29-year-old reality personality and the Tillow cofounder, 33, “talked about moving in together for months” and “just signed a lease” before Jacobs decided he “needed space.”

“Bobby hoped things could work in the future,” the source explains. “He wants a stress-free life and he said Amanda wasn’t supportive enough and didn’t share enough of her success with him.”

The source adds that Jacobs “hadn’t told” Stanton his concerns before their split, so she was “blindsided by it all.”

Jacobs confirmed on Friday, April 5, that the twosome had called it quits after a year together. According to the source, he “wanted to work things out and slowly ease back into things,” but Stanton turned him down.

“She couldn’t get back together with him after this,” the source notes.

A second source adds that Stanton was “really confused” by the breakup at first, but “respected his decision and is moving on.”

“She’s keeping the house they rented because she went through the hassle of moving in and the girls and Amanda love it,” the second source says, noting that “she definitely would have rented the place if it weren’t for Amanda and Bobby moving in together.”

Stanton gave Us an exclusive look inside the pair’s Laguna Beach home before their split. The Lani the Label fashion designer noted at the time that her two daughters, Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5, loved their new home — and Jacobs.

“Kins will always be like, ‘We want a baby brother!’ She wants us to get married,” Stanton told Us. “He’s like a father figure to them. Charlie says he’s her best friend. It’s really cute.”

Despite the split, Stanton is “doing really well,” according to the second source.

“She is focusing on herself, family and work,” the second source explains. “She has no plans to date anytime soon and is comfortable being single.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!