The future looked bright. Weeks before she and Bobby Jacobs split, Amanda Stanton told Us Weekly exclusively that she knew he was The One, but did not want to rush into anything.

“I hope that we’ll get married and have another baby and all of that, but I don’t really put a time on anything,” the Bachelor alum, 28, told Us in mid-March. “We’re just taking things slow.”

Stanton confessed that the pair were not following a “timeline” and would only get engaged “when it feels right.”

The Lani the Label founder also revealed that her daughters, Kinsley, 7 and Charlie, 5, who she with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio, were fully on board with a potential marriage. “[Kinsley] wants me to get married and she wants Bobby to be her stepdad,” Stanton explained. “She tells me that stuff all the time, but she doesn’t really understand. They’re at the age where that’s the fairytale, so it’s really cute.”

Earlier this month, the fashion designer told Us that her children view the Tillow founder, 33, as a “father figure.” She gushed, “He’s, like, the guy that’s always around. He’s always helping them with things. … Charlie says that he’s her best friend.”

Jacobs confirmed the duo’s split on Friday, April 5, days after they gave Us an exclusive look inside their stunning Laguna Beach home. “There was no cheating,” he told an Instagram user who questioned the status of their romance. He also promised to always be in Charlie and Kinsley’s lives.

“I’d always be there for the girls and I’ve voiced that many a time,” the entrepreneur commented. “Coming from having a deadbeat Dad I’ve chosen to live my life nothing like him. They touched my heart and vice versa. No matter what I’ll always be around for them.”

Stanton and Jacobs met via Instagram and went public with their relationship in May 2018. “I obviously love dating somebody that has never been on the show,” she told Us at the time. “[He is] normal and has a normal life. It’s been really good.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

