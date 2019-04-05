It’s over! Amanda Stanton’s boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, confirmed their split via social media — and made it clear that infidelity was not the cause.

While Stanton, 28, and Jacobs, 33, recently moved in together, there has been speculation of their breakup for several days. One fan decided to ask for an update and got a lengthy response in return.

“Did she cheat? I just can’t understand how y’all can go from being soulmates, talks of getting engaged soon, you being a father figure, buying a house together, to suddenly broken up and deleting all pics of her from your page,” the person commented on Jacobs’ latest Instagram picture, which was posted on March 29. “I don’t get it! She must have cheated! Or you did. If not, WORK IT OUT, For your sake and for the sake of those girls! You are no doubt breaking their little hearts!! Relationships are NOT a walk in the park. Work through your problems, see a couples counselor. Don’t just give up. Seriously.”

Jacobs, who typically does not address rumors, replied to the fan and confirmed that he and the Bachelor in Paradise star broke up. “There was no cheating,” he wrote on Friday, April 5. “I’d always be there for the girls and I’ve voiced that many a time. Coming from having a deadbeat Dad I’ve chosen to live my life nothing like him. They touched my heart and vice versa. No matter what I’ll always be around for them.”

Another Instagram user commented, “I hope you didn’t leave Amanda because of the hacker situation,” to which he responded, “Not at all.” A hacker recently obtained topless pictures of Stanton and was trying to use them as blackmail.

Her rep released a statement to Us Weekly following the incident. “The hacker acquired photos from Stanton’s doctor following her past breast augmentation; hacking the doctor’s database and threatening to release all of the images to Stanton’s followers unless Stanton agreed to pay an exorbitant amount of money. To combat the attack, Stanton began unfollowing some of her Instagram followers in an attempt to keep the images from being released,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, the hacker has since sent the images to a number of Stanton’s followers including past boyfriends, ABC producers, and more. Authorities are involved as this is an ongoing investigation. With the support of her family and loved ones including boyfriend Bobby Jacobs, Stanton wishes to deal with this matter privately moving forward due to the vicious nature of the individual responsible for her harassment.”

The Bachelor alum and the Tillow cofounder met on Instagram and went public with their relationship in May 2018. Earlier this month, the Lani the Label founder told Us exclusively that her daughters, Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5, view him as “a father figure.”

Stanton, who was previously married to Nick Buonfiglio, gushed, “Charlie says that he’s her best friend, so it’s really cute.” She also confessed that she hoped she and Jacobs would eventually “get married and have another baby.”

The pair recently gave Us an exclusive inside look at their Laguna Beach dream home, which features a remarkable ocean view and a sprawling backyard. “I want to make the patio a nice outdoor space for summer, so we can have barbecues and eat outside,” Stanton said. “I’m going to put those string lights through the trees to make it really romantic.”

