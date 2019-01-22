He’d like to be excluded from this narrative! Amanda Stanton’s ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, clapped back at her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, for shading him during an Instagram Story Q&A.

Jacobs, who has been dating the Bachelor alum, 28, since May 2018, seemingly slammed Buonfiglio after a fan asked if the men have met. “I realized at a very young age that there are people in this world who will benefit your life and those who will not,” he replied on Sunday, January 20. “I choose to give my time to those who will. No I have not is the short answer.”

Buonfiglio, who divorced Stanton in 2015, fired back at Jacobs in his own Instagram Story post hours later. “I find it amusing you even have to answe[r] a question about me on your thread,” he wrote. “#Insecurity.”

On a lighter note, the volleyball player also opened up about his sweet relationship with Stanton and Buonfiglio’s daughters — Kinsley, 6, and Charlie, 4 — during the Q&A. “It’s a love I’ve never felt before,” he gushed, “and I’d honestly do anything to protect those mini monsters.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum and Jacobs have taken Kinsley and Charlie on first-class vacations all around the world, but she took her time before letting him meet them. “They love him. It’s really sweet. I waited a while to introduce them, but they love him and he’s so good with them,” she raved exclusively to Us Weekly in July 2018. “They have a lot of fun. He’s like a big kid so they have a lot of fun with him.”

Stanton added to Us at the time that she “hopes” to marry Jacobs and she “love[s] dating somebody” that isn’t part of Bachelor Nation. The beauty blogger previously competed on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016. She then appeared on Paradise later that year and got engaged to Josh Murray. The pair split in December 2016 and she went on to date Robby Hayes after meeting him on Paradise in 2017.

