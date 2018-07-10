Modern much? Amanda Stanton revealed the totally relatable way she met her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs.

“We met on Instagram,” The Bachelor alum, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting that Jacobs slid into her DMs. “We don’t really have a great story. I wish we had a more exciting story. We were saying that we should just say we met at the dog park or something.”

However, the season 3 and season 4 Bachelor in Paradise star is proud of the way she first came across her beau. “I guess it’s pretty normal these days,” she teased. “It just is funny to say.”

Stanton’s daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, also approve of the relationship. “They love him. It’s really sweet,” the lifestyle blogger gushed. “I waited a while this time to introduce them, but they love him and he’s so good with them. They have a lot of fun. He’s like a big kid so they have a lot of fun with him.”

The reality star previously dated Robby Hayes during Bachelor in Paradise season 4 in the summer of 2017 and broke up in September. Before that, Stanton was engaged to Josh Murray after season 3, although the duo called it off in December 2016. Both men met and interacted with her daughters.

Stanton also spoke candidly about the perks of dating outside of Bachelor Nation. “I obviously love dating somebody that has never been on the show,” she told Us. “After everything, you know, the relationships that I had on the show, it wasn’t something where I was like, ‘Oh, I really want to meet my boyfriend on a TV show.’ Those opportunities had just come up and I took those opportunities and it didn’t work out. But I always kind of knew, like, I wanted to date someone who is just normal and has a normal life. It’s been really good. It’s been really nice. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff.”

The ABC personality, who “hopes” to get married again someday, is hot off the heels of a romantic rendezvous in Hawaii with Jacobs and they have more trips in the works too.

Stanton is also spending her summer giving back. Earlier this month, she volunteered with Rising Above Disabilities, the largest residential camp for adults and children with developmental disabilities in Southern California at their reality TV-themed summer camp.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!