Couple’s retreat! Amanda Stanton and her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the weekend of Friday, June 8, for a relaxing weekend stay at the Esperanza Resort.

The duo posed for some cute photos together throughout their stay, including a couple selfie she shared on Saturday, June 9. She captioned the snap, which featured a stunning view of the ocean: “Mine 💘.”

The reality star, 28, also shared another photo of them in a pool together, and captioned it: “Only person I’d wake up at 5am to go deep sea fishing for…🌊.”

Reports that the Bachelor in Paradise star was dating the professional volleyball player surfaced in April after the pair attended the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in California together. While he shared a photo of them at the event, she didn’t make the relationship Instagram official on her account until May 19. She posted a photo of them in Las Vegas confirming their romance, captioning it: “His texts come in green…guess it isn’t a deal breaker after all 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Stanton told Us Weekly in April that she was starting to date again after splitting with ex-boyfriend Robby Hayes in September 2017. “I’ve been dating a little bit,” she told Us, adding that she was “just going slowly” this time around.

Stanton confirmed to Us at the End-of-Summer Bachelor Party in Santa Monica in September that she had split from Hayes. “Robby and I are not together,” she said. “I’m not really sure how Robby’s handled the situation.”

Stanton was previously engaged to Josh Murray and shares two daughters with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

