Amanda Stanton has had her fair share of relationship trouble in Bachelor Nation, but she’s now ready to find love again off the screen.

Us Weekly exclusively caught up with The Bachelor in Paradise alum at Beauty + Glow Bar’s Coachella Festival Pre-Party in Laguna Niguel, California, on Wednesday, April 11.

“I’ve been dating a little bit,” Stanton revealed, noting that she’s “just going slowly” and isn’t serious about any suitors quite yet.

The reality personality, who shares daughters Kinsley and Charlie with ex-husband Nick Buonifiglio, added that the girls are supportive of her dating ventures. “I don’t really talk about it with them, but they always want me to be happy and find somebody,” she gushed. “It’s really cute.”

Stanton also spoke candidly about ex-boyfriend Robby Hayes, who she fell for on the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise and briefly dated after the show until he allegedly cheated on her at a concert.

Although the pair called it quits nearly eight months ago, fans speculated that Stanton was calling out the The Bachelorette season 12 runner-up earlier on Wednesday when she tweeted, “Some people don’t even deserve your time.”

Hayes countered the lifestyle blogger’s message by tweeting a since-deleted video of the former couple’s text messages alongside the caption, “And some people just don’t know when to let go.”

“To be honest, I blocked him before he posted that. So I didn’t even see them. They were messages from eight months ago when we were on the show. It was when all of the drama was happening, which is completely irrelevant now,” Stanton explained to Us. “It doesn’t mean anything now, so that’s why I was a little bit confused when he posted that today. But yeah, I don’t really have anything else to say other than I’m just still so confused that he’s so angry by it.”

The Bachelor alum seemingly echoed her sentiments via Twitter on Thursday, April 12. “Something I’ve really worked on this past year is learning to forgive people that have never apologize and to be compassionate to people that have hurt me. Remember that they’re probably hurting even more,” she wrote. “So, with that being said: if someone goes out of their way to hurt you, it’s because they’re hurting. Happy people don’t intentionally hurt others. And if you’re unhappy & catch yourself doing that, this, that’s OK because it’s never too late to take the steps to change.”

