Go Inside ‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton’s New Home: Photos

Amanda Stanton has made her own paradise! The Bachelor alum gave Us Weekly an exclusive look inside her Laguna Beach dream home, which she shares with her daughters and her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs.

“Waking up to a view of the ocean every day — you can’t really beat that,” the 29-year-old Lani the Label fashion designer gushed to Us. “We also finally have a backyard, which the girls are super excited about. I want to make the patio a nice outdoor space for summer, so we can have barbecues and eat outside. I’m going to put those string lights through the trees to make it really romantic.”

Stanton shares daughters Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5, with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio. While the reality TV star almost found love with Ben Higgins, Josh Murray and Robby Hayes during her time on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, she feels confident that Jacobs, 33, is The One for her.

“After my last couple relationships, I was so discouraged,” she admitted to Us. “I also had this feeling like, ‘OK, I’m 28 and I’m single. But I also have two kids, so I’m in no hurry to find someone.’ When Bobby and I first started dating, I bailed on him a few times, because dating wasn’t really a priority for me. But as soon as we met, I instantly liked him.”

Stanton added that the Tillow cofounder is “so sweet and genuine.”

“He doesn’t say stuff he doesn’t mean, and after being with so many guys who just tell me what I want to hear, that set him apart,” she told Us.

For more from Stanton, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now! And scroll through for photos of her new pad: