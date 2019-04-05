Amanda Stanton: Ex Bobby Jacobs Was My Daughter’s ‘Best Friend

A tough time for the whole family. Amanda Stanton always spoke highly of her now ex-boyfriend Bobby Jacobs when they were in a relationship, and her young daughters had nothing but love for him as well.

“Charlie says that he’s her best friend,” Stanton, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively of her 5-year-old daughter last month. “It’s really cute.”

The Lani the Label founder said she waited “a few months” before she introduced the Tillow founder, 33, to her daughters, but it still took 7-year-old Kinsley some time “to warm up to him.” Stanton recalled, “Kins is a little territorial over me, so at first … she was like, ‘Oh, who’s this person that’s taking my mom’s attention sometimes?’ But now she’s warmed up to him and they all get along so great.”

While the Bachelor alum gushed that her children, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio, viewed Jacobs as “a father figure,” she admitted that he was still unsure about his role. “He doesn’t really feel comfortable disciplining them,” Stanton explained. “Right now, he’s just like one of the kids. He plays with them all the time [and] he keeps them entertained, but he still helps me when I need it.”

The duo, who met on Instagram, went public with their relationship in May 2018, and Jacobs confirmed their split via Instagram on Friday, April 5. The entrepreneur told a fan that “there was no cheating” and he will “always be there for the girls.”

He noted, “Coming from having a deadbeat Dad I’ve chosen to live my life nothing like him. They touched my heart and vice versa. No matter what I’ll always be around for them.”

News of Stanton and Jacobs’ breakup came weeks after they gave Us an exclusive inside look at their Laguna Beach home, which they recently moved into together. The fashion designer told Us in March: “[He is] so sweet and genuine. … I hope that we’ll get married and have another baby.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

