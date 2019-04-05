Amanda Stanton and Bobby Jacobs: The Way They Were

Another Bachelor Nation heartbreak. Amanda Stanton, an alum of both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, has split with boyfriend Bobby Jacobs.

Jacobs, 33, confirmed the breakup via social media on Friday, April 5, as he responded to an Instagram user curious about the former couple’s relationship status.

“Did she cheat?” the commenter asked. “I just can’t understand how y’all can go from being soulmates, talks of getting engaged soon, you being a father figure, buying a house together, to suddenly broken up and deleting all pics of her from your page. I don’t get it! She must have cheated! Or you did. If not, WORK IT OUT.”

The commenter also expressed concern for the reality star’s daughters, Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5: “You are no doubt breaking their little hearts!! Relationships are NOT a walk in the park. Work through your problems, see a couples counselor. Don’t just give up. Seriously.”

Jacobs responded to the user in an effort to debunk the infidelity speculation. “There was no cheating,” he wrote. “I’d always be there for the girls and I’ve voiced that many a time. Coming from having a deadbeat Dad I’ve chosen to live my life nothing like him.”

Since meeting over Instagram and going public with their relationship nearly a year ago, the pair have had their share of drama, including Stanton’s domestic violence arrest last summer. But she and Jacobs showed signs of settling down in recent months — with Stanton, 28, even showing off their dream home just days before the split. Relive the ups and downs in the gallery below.