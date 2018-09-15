Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton posted a pic with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, on Friday, September 14, days after she was arrested for domestic violence for allegedly attacking him in his hotel room.

Stanton, 28, shared a photo with her boyfriend of six months on her Instagram Story that them both holding ice cream and added a red love heart to the pic. She also posted a photo of him snuggling with his dog, Uzzi.

The mom of two also addressed the news of her arrest in a caption on a bikini pic of herself, writing, “googled when life gives you lemons quotes…but decided to spare y’all.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Bachelor in Paradise alum was arrested in Las Vegas on one count of domestic battery violence on Monday, September 10, after an alleged altercation with Jacobs.

In documents obtained by Us, Jacobs claimed he was asleep when an intoxicated Stanton entered his hotel room at about 11 p.m.

He alleged that she yelled at him for not responding to her texts or calls while she was attending a Magic Mike show with friends earlier in the evening and “started to hit him while he was laying in bed.”

The pair then had an argument that lasted for hours, according to the professional volleyball player, who claimed that he called her friends into the room. They left after they believed Stanton to be in bed sleeping but the altercation began again, with Jacobs claiming that his girlfriend “swung” a hotel phone at him, hitting him on his body and then tried to kick him before she fell.

Jacobs claimed in the documents that he held down the reality TV star to stop her from hitting him as she “continued to scratch and pinch” him before he called her friends back into the room. The pals alerted hotel security.

Stanton, who was in Sin City for a friend’s bachelorette party, claimed, meanwhile, that she was “begging” her boyfriend to let go of her and was pinching him “to get free.”

Her rep gave a new statement to Us on Friday as details of the arrest became public, saying, “Amanda continues to be embarrassed by her behavior and greatly regrets the incident ever occurred. She apologizes to everyone for the trouble she has caused and is very grateful for Bobby’s love and support.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!