Her side of the story. Amanda Stanton is speaking out after she was arrested for one count of battery domestic violence in Las Vegas.

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance,” her rep tells Us Weekly in a statement. “That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

The 28-year-old was booked in the early hours of Monday, September 10, after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Stanton, who met Jacobs on Instagram earlier this year, was in Sin City for a bachelorette party with her friends, including fellow Bachelor season 20 contestant Lauren Bushnell.

One day after her arrest, the lifestyle blogger posed for a selfie with Jacobs on a private jet and shared the snap on her Instagram Story. Stanton, who also appeared on season 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, shares two young daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio.

The reality TV personality told Us in July that her girls approve of her relationship with Jacobs.

“They love him. It’s really sweet,” Stanton gushed exclusively to Us at the time. “I waited a while this time to introduce them, but they love him and he’s so good with them. They have a lot of fun. He’s like a big kid so they have a lot of fun with him.”

Before dating Jacobs, Stanton finished third runner-up on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor. Bushnell, 28, won the season and subsequently got engaged to Higgins, but the twosome split in May 2017.

Stanton later got engaged to Josh Murray at the end of Bachelor in Paradise season 3. Following their split in December 2016, the former ABC star dated Robby Hayes during Bachelor in Paradise season 4. The duo split shortly after the season aired in 2017.

