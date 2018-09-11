Amanda Stanton was arrested on one count of battery domestic violence in Las Vegas over the weekend, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the 28-year-old was arrested on Monday, September 10, after an alleged altercation between Stanton and her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs. Hotel security and police responded to the scene at approximately 3:15 a.m. local time.

TMZ reports that after the Bachelor in Paradise star got involved in Jacobs’ discussion with the officer, she reportedly pushed her boyfriend, prompting the guard to call the police.

Stanton, who appeared on season 20 of The Bachelor and seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, was in Vegas for a bachelorette party with friends, including fellow Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell.

While the former ABC star has yet to publicly comment on her arrest, she shared a photo of herself and Jacobs on a private jet on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 11. Stanton also shared pics from her Vegas getaway earlier this week.

“All 3 of us have had Bachelorette parties but only one of us is actually getting married… 🤷🏼‍♀️😂 #pregamingpavlis,” the reality star, who shares two young daughters with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, captioned a photo with the bride-to-be and 28-year-old Bushnell on Sunday, September 9.

Two months ago, Stanton opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her relationship with Jacobs, revealing that the twosome met on Instagram.

“We don’t really have a great story,” she explained to Us in July, admitting he slid into her DMs: “I wish we had a more exciting story. We were saying that we should just say we met at the dog park or something. … I guess it’s pretty normal these days. It just is funny to say.”

Stanton was previously engaged to fellow Bachelor in Paradise season 3 star Josh Murray and briefly dated Bachelor in Paradise season 4 star Robby Hayes.

Us Weekly has reached out to Stanton for a comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!