More details from Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton’s Las Vegas arrest for domestic violence are emerging. As of Friday, September 14, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office has yet to file official charges on the reality star, Us Weekly can confirm..

In documents obtained by Us, Stanton’s boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, claimed that he was asleep when the intoxicated Bachelor in Paradise star entered his hotel room around 11 p.m. He alleged that she yelled at him for not responding to her calls or texts while she was attending a Magic Mike show with friends earlier in the evening.

Jacobs claimed that Stanton “started to hit him while he was laying in bed.” According to the documents, the two then engaged in an argument, which lasted for hours.

Stanton’s boyfriend alleged that he called her friends into the room, who left after they believed the reality star to be in bed sleeping.

Jacobs went on to allege that after Stanton’s pals left, the two began fighting again, at which point the California native “swung” the hotel phone at Jacobs, hitting him on his body. He claimed that Stanton then tried to kick him before falling.

He went on to allege that he held her down to prevent her from hitting him as she “continued to scratch and pinch” him on his “arms and body” before calling her friends back into the room, who notified hotel security.

Meanwhile, Stanton alleged in the paperwork that Jacobs “pinned her down on the bed,” at which point she started “begging him to let her up” and pinching him “to get free.”

Stanton also claimed that when she finally got free, her boyfriend “pushed her on the bed” before she “was able to lock herself in the bathroom.”

The TV personality’s rep gave a new statement to Us on the incident, saying, “Amanda continues to be embarrassed by her behavior and greatly regrets the incident ever occurred. She apologizes to everyone for the trouble she has caused and is very grateful for Bobby’s love and support.”

The information comes just four days after Us confirmed that Stanton was taken into police custody following an altercation with her boyfriend of six months. She was arrested on one count of battery domestic violence.

A rep for the ABC reality show alum also spoke out in a statement to Us following the incident, which took place in Sin City where Stanton was visiting for a friends bachelorette party.

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance,” it read. “That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

