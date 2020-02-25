Peter Weber still has Madison Prewett’s back. The 28-year-old Bachelor isn’t upset with the 23-year-old contestant for her feelings about the fantasy suite dates.

“I don’t feel like it was an ultimatum. I don’t,” Peter told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it was her doing what I asked every girl to do from the very first night and that was to be honest with me and share what was ever on their heart. And that’s what she did.”

The pilot added: “Trust me, it made it an insanely incredibly difficult week for me. There’s no doubt about that. But I can’t fault her for sharing her heart.”

Bachelor Nation had mixed feelings after Madison told Peter it would be a deal breaker if he slept with Victoria Fuller or Hannah Ann Sluss during Monday’s episode.

“The day that I say ‘I do’ to the person that I want to spend the rest of my life with is the day that he’s getting all of me — body, soul, and spirit,” Madison explained. “I just can’t wrap my mind around, in a week from now, if you’re down on one knee and six days before that you slept with someone else.”

After Peter admitted that he was already “intimate” with someone else, Madison broke down.

“Will you just, like, excuse me for a second?” she told Peter before walking away. “I feel really, really hurt and really let down. I made it very clear that there was a chance that he could lose me if he made certain decisions, and he made them anyway.”

Peter was also visibly emotional, telling Madison that he can’t lose her.

“Don’t walk away,” he pleaded. “I know that I’ve hurt you and I’m sorry for that. Please don’t walk away from this.”

Fans will have to tune in next week to see if Madison stuck around or went home after the overnight dates in Australia. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.