An emotional roller coaster. The ending of season 24 of The Bachelor is about to be a whirlwind. Following the Monday, February 24, episode, ABC revealed a new look at the final two episodes and an “emotionally drained” Peter Weber.

First, the video takes a look at what happens after the latest cliffhanger: Peter begged Madison Prewett to stay at the end of their fantasy suite, as she was hesitant because he admitted he slept with other women. In the trailer, Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss stand at the rose ceremony, wondering where Madison, 23, could be.

“It just makes me feel uncomfortable. I want to be here so bad,” Hannah Ann, 23, reveals. “I want to feel chosen.”

Meanwhile, Peter, 28, isn’t sure he did the right thing. “Maybe I didn’t go about this week the right way, I don’t know,” he admits as someone drives away in a car.

The drama is just beginning for the pilot. During the finale, he appears to be completely torn about what the right decision is.

“I am so grateful for our relationship but it’s all over,” he says in the trailer to someone off-screen. Later, he tells the cameras, “I don’t even know how to do this, my heart is, like, broken right now.”

His heart isn’t the only thing hurting. Peter also sits down with his parents and his mother immediately gets emotional. “Don’t let her go,” she cries to her son. “That’s what love stories are made out of. Bring her home, bring her home to us.”

While the final two are not revealed in the trailer — Madison isn’t even shown at all — Peter does break it off with someone. “I’m so sorry from the bottom of my heart, I’m so sorry,” he says. “I swear to God I never ever envisioned this.”

The Bachelor ending is one that Chris Harrison and the show’s producers have been teasing as “unpredictable and riveting” from the start.

“We don’t see it coming. It’s something that the producers didn’t know about, it’s something Peter and I didn’t know about,” Harrison, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “Inevitably, something happens we’ve never dealt with before. It’s gut-wrenching.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.