A familiar conversation. Madison nearly reached her breaking point with Peter Weber as fantasy suites delivered trouble during the Monday, February 24, episode of The Bachelor.

The outing picked up with Madison pulling aside Peter after the rose ceremony. “If next week you were to sleep with somebody else, it would be really hard for me to move forward in this,” she told him, as Peter expressed confusion over what exactly she meant.

Madison did not want to specify an ultimatum, but Peter said her intentions were “not necessarily fair” to the other relationships he had with Hannah Ann and Victoria. Madison failed to mention that she was saving herself for marriage, so Peter left the conversation wondering about her motives, since she was the only woman who had not shared how she felt about him.

The foursome then traveled to Australia for their fantasy suite dates. In a major shift from the norm, the three women stayed in the same hotel room during the week. The change gave them an opportunity to not only discuss Madison’s “expectations” for Peter — which Hannah Ann and Victoria were not OK with — but also allowed them to compliment how “tan” and “skinny” they all looked.

During his date with Victoria, Peter finally gave viewers some insight into his connection with the controversial contestant. “The passion is 100 percent there,” he explained. “There’s obviously that fire. Some people might think it’s too much with her, but for me I’m actually really attracted to that. It’s never gonna be a boring relationship.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Peter admitted that he was “in love” with all three women. Hannah Ann already shared her feelings with the Bachelor during hometown dates, while Victoria confessed she was in love with him the morning after their fantasy suite date. Madison, for her part, told only the cameras she was in love with Peter.

However, Madison threatened to walk away from her relationship with Peter after he ignored her wishes regarding the fantasy suites.

Scroll through for a breakdown of each of Peter’s dates — plus, where he stands with every woman heading into the finale.