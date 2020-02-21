On her side. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon shared their two cents about The Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett’s decision to hide her virginity from Peter Weber.

“She told him about her faith a couple weeks ago, and he seemed receptive to it and wanted to grow in that department. In not telling him about her being a virgin, I feel like that’s fine,” Iaconetti, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing the couple’s partnership with Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles. “It looks like she is telling him in the beginning of next episode since she pulls him aside after the rose ceremony and that’s going into fantasy suites.”

She added: “As long as he knows before going into fantasy-suite week, I don’t really know that you need to tell him sooner. It’s a private thing that you probably don’t want to bring up until that point in this weird Bachelor process.”

Haibon, 31, for his part, agreed: “I don’t have an issue with her waiting to tell him.”

However, the Bachelorette alum pointed out that the debacle could blow up in Prewett’s face if she approaches it like a previous contestant. “You have to wait and see how it plays out because it would be very interesting if that is the case where Madison says, ‘I will be very upset if you sleep with other women,’” he explained. “Because obviously, not exactly the same but it does kind of reflect a similar narrative that happened with Hannah [Brown] and Luke [Parker] last year where he pretty much told her, ‘Don’t sleep with anybody else.’ Now, obviously, those are two very different people and the situations are different, but it will be very interesting to see how that plays out.”

Parker, 25, set off a firestorm during season 15 of The Bachelorette when he threatened to break up with Brown, 25, if she slept with anyone in the fantasy suites. The Alabama native famously uttered, “Jesus still loves me,” after being intimate with Weber, 28, in a windmill.

Meanwhile, Prewett, 23, revealed in a confessional interview during the Monday, February 17, episode of The Bachelor that she is saving herself for marriage. However, she has yet to tell Weber about her faith-based decision.

As for Iaconetti, she thinks she has the season figured out. “I think he is going to sleep with Victoria [Fuller] during the first fantasy suite. I think the second fantasy suite is going to be with Madison, in which she tells him she doesn’t want him to sleep with anybody else after he has already slept with Victoria, and then I can’t predict who the final two will be but I will say I’m pretty darn sure Madi will be one of those final two,” she told Us. “I think she is going to leave before that final rose ceremony because she just can’t handle the fact that he’s slept with somebody else. I think he doesn’t choose anybody in the finale and that in the ‘off season’ he is trying to win Madi back.”

To win a double date with Iaconetti and Haibon while supporting Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles, go to Prizeo.com/DoubleDate.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.