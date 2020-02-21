Never too much Bachelor? That seems to be the case at ABC! The Bachelor franchise, which first debuted in 2002, has expanded into an entity completely of its own over the years — and that’s not going to stop any time soon.

Since the start, the Chris Harrison-hosted series has launched many extremely successful (and some not so great) spinoffs, including The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, The Bachelor Canada, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games.

In January 2020, ABC announced The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. The description is pretty simple: Twenty single men and women embark on a journey to find love through music. During their time on the show, they’ll perform well-known songs — both together and as singles — and hope to “form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love.”

It’s still not clear exactly how the eliminations will work, but the promo includes alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, seemingly as mentors, someone smashing a guitar, many people singing and even more crying.

The Bachelor may be branching out even further, as producer Lindsay Liles recently shared a new casting call via Instagram. “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance?” the poster reads. “The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show!”

For now, the hit reality show already has quite a few branches. We’re breaking them all down below — and when you can expect to each.