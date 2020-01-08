‘The Bachelor’ Lands Music-Driven Spinoff: Will Jed Wyatt Appear?

Another day, another Bachelor spinoff. ABC’s top reality series will introduce a new installment of the hit dating show, the network announced on Wednesday, January 8, during the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour.

“The format is an evolution of the Bachelor franchises,” ABC entertainment president Karey Burke told reporters at the panel in Pasadena. “Contestants will be talented musicians and people whose lives and work revolve around music. It’s an attempt to capture what we all know, that love and emotion and music are inexplicably intertwined.”

The series will introduce 20 single men and women as they embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. They will perform well-known songs, both individually and as pairs and will look to “form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love,” the press release revealed.

Of course, the singles will go on music-style dates. Once they find a connection, they will “take their relationship to the next level” and will be tested through musical challenges and “live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business.”

As for a winner, the release revealed that “the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.”

During the TCA panel, the topic of Jed Wyatt, the winner of Hannah Brown‘s season, was addressed. During season 15 of The Bachelorette, the Nashville singer, 24, continuously brought up his music career. Shortly after the pair got engaged, Brown, 25, found out he had a girlfriend at home and had gone on the show to further his career so she called off the engagement.

So, will he be part of the show? “Anything can happen,” Burke told reporters, adding that there’s a good chance familiar faces will appear.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will premiere on ABC Monday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET.