Jed Wyatt had a rough run on The Bachelorette, but the latest Bachelor spinoff, Listen to Your Heart, could be the perfect fit — at least that’s what host Chris Harrison thinks.

“I think he needs a chance to maybe redeem himself, musically and emotionally. I think he bombed on both,” Harrison, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour. “It was a tragic ending to his story on so many levels.”

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will feature both familiar and new contestants, all whose lives and work revolve around music. “It’s an attempt to capture what we all know, that love and emotion and music are inexplicably intertwined,” ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said during TCA.

The series will feature 20 singles who will try to find love through music by performing hit songs both alone and as pairs. They will try to “form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love,” according to the press release. “The couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.”

Wyatt, 24, won season 15 of The Bachelorette, getting engaged to Hannah Brown on the finale. However, they ended their relationship shortly after filming stopped when Brown, 25, found out Wyatt had a girlfriend at home and had gone on the show to further his country music career. The Nashville native also constantly brought up his music during the show — and played guitar all the time.

Despite all the recent attention he’s been getting, Wyatt’s not the only musician in Bachelor Nation. Harrison has some other ideas for people who could star on the spinoff.

“Maybe James Taylor from back in the day? Kaitlyn Bristowe loves to sing but I think she’s already in love,” the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host added. “I think you may see some people and then maybe some of these people end up in the franchise elsewhere. Who knows?”

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will premiere on ABC Monday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET.