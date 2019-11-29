



Jed Wyatt is officially moving on from Hannah Brown. The former Bachelorette contestant gushed about his new girlfriend, Ellen Decker, on Thanksgiving.

“Thanks @mastro_m for introducing me to the only person to make me smile more than riding a jetski,” the 25-year-old aspiring country singer wrote alongside a picture of the pair in Miami on Thursday, November 28. He added the hashtags, “#sorecheeks #sunburnt #hotbabesonjetskis #jellen.”

Decker, for her part, posted a sweet selfie from their get-away.

“Extra thankful this year✨🤗 #happiness #thankful #youresoyummy #wereglowingsohard #thankyousips @mastro_m,” she wrote via Instagram.

Wyatt was first spotted with the Miami-based personal trainer in October, three months after his proposal to Brown aired on the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette. While the 25-year-old former pageant queen initially accepted a diamond from Wyatt, Brown broke things off after news broke that he had a girlfriend back home.

“With how crazy everything was, it was honestly kind of hard for me,” Wyatt told Us Weekly in September. “My head was just so out of everything. The only thing that I really felt like doing was, like, being alone or journaling or going fishing … for some reason I couldn’t get the pen to paper to write or be creative like that. It was just such a low spot. I’d sit down and try to write, try to play and my head wasn’t in it. … I think it got taken out of context a little bit.”

While Wyatt is back at work, Brown threw shade at his career during an interview with E! News at the 2019 CMAs earlier this month.

“I do like country music,” Brown said after host Carissa Culiner suggested she find a new man at the award show. “And a real musician.”

The former Miss Alabama has since been linked to her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, but she’s previously denied anything romantic was going on between them.

“We are dance partners, and we have the best time together, and we have a friendship that is great,” she told Us in September.

Brown and Bersten won the ABC dancing competition on Monday, November 26.