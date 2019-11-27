



Sweet home Alabama! Hannah Brown took her mirrorball trophy across the country, from Los Angeles to New York City, before bringing it to the place that matters most— Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“Brought home the mirror ball back to bama,” the Bachelorette alum, 25, captioned a photo of herself laying in bed with the mirrorball trophy on her bedside table via Instagram on Tuesday, November 26.

Brown and her partner, Alan Bersten, were crowned the champions of season 28 of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, November 25. Immediately after the live finale in Los Angeles, the pair flew to New York City for their press tour. Brown and Bersten, 25, posted a quick message to their fans on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“We’re still going off this win,” Brown said. “We’re still celebrating.” Bersten added, “It is the best feeling in the world.”

During the live finale, Brown told Bersten how working with him on the show went beyond learning choreography.

“This experience came at a time in my life where I wasn’t ready and didn’t feel like I could trust people, but working with you has allowed me to trust somebody again, and that is just as rewarding as getting the steps right and getting great scores,” she said. “[It’s] something that is going to help me so much beyond this competition.”

The reality TV star told Us Weekly days before the finale that the competition was a lesson in vulnerability for her.

“You’re being judged on something you’ve never done before, and having to learn a dance with a professional in a few days,” Brown said on November 13. “It makes me very vulnerable in the sense of, like, how I feel sometimes because, you know, you’re watching a professional do it and I’m never going to be that. Just knowing that I’m doing my best and that I can see myself continuing to improve has been really incredible. I don’t really know any other way than to be vulnerable or just be myself.”

Bersten told Us and other reporters after Monday’s finale that the duo’s big win was an overwhelming moment for him.

“I can’t even put into words how I feel,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum said. “It’s my first win! I cried like a baby. It was the best feeling in the world and I’m so proud of Hannah. I can’t believe this journey ended like this and I’m just happy.”

Bersten wasn’t the only person proud of Brown’s achievement. She received plenty of praise from her fellow Bachelor Nation members, including Colton Underwood. Brown was introduced to the Bachelor franchise when she competed for the 27-year-old former football player’s affections on season 23 of The Bachelor.

“A day late & a dollar short but congrats Hannah B! Now get some much deserved rest by staying away from limos, roses, dance floors and windmills. You’ve had a killer year,” Underwood posted via Instagram on Tuesday.

Host Chris Harrison praised Brown on Instagram writing, “#BachelorNation you have spoken and the mirror ball heard you! Congrats to our girl @hannahbrown and @alanbersten on winning #DWTS.”