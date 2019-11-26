



Supportive partners! Alan Bersten is still in shock over winning Dancing With the Stars alongside Hannah Brown.

The pro dancer, 25, took to Instagram to share a photo with Brown, 25, from their appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, November 26.

“Where do I start? @hannahbrown words can’t describe the feelings I felt last night. WE DID IT. You never gave up, you always gave me more than I expected ( and I expected a lot) and you really allowed yourself to be vulnerable on that dance floor! You have inspired me Hannah, anything is possible, and I want to thank you for giving me the best season ever! I’m still shocked,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum captioned the photo.

He also added, “What could be better than our scream before we dance? Wwwhhooooooo!!! #teamalanbamahannah forever!!! You are the best partner!”

The duo were announced as the season 28 champs on Monday, November 25, beating Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber and Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko.

Moments after winning the mirrorball, Bersten also told Us Weekly and other reporters he was completely caught off guard. “I can’t even put into words how I feel,” he said at the live finale. “It’s my first win! I cried like a baby. It was the best feeling in the world and I’m so proud of Hannah. I can’t believe this journey ended like this and I’m just happy.”

During Good Morning America, the former Bachelorette reiterated how grateful she was for the show. “I literally was in the audience a year, almost two years ago and just somebody that was in New York and wanted to come watch the show and now I’m on. This is crazy,” the Alabama native shared. “It was awesome. I’m really thankful.”

Brown and Bersten weren’t the only ones surprised by the results. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba opened up exclusively to Us Weekly on Monday night, admitting she didn’t see it coming.

“It’s not what I expected,” the Talk cohost, 51, said. “But this whole season has been filled with ups and downs and unexpected twists and turns. I think, always, the right person wins on Dancing With the Stars because it’s a collaborative vote between the judges’ scores and the audience. And what the audience says is very important and we honor it.”