



Moving on? Bachelorette winner Jed Wyatt, who recently split from season 15 star Hannah Brown, traveled to Miami on Tuesday, October 29, and spent time with a woman named Ellen Decker.

Decker first appeared in the 25-year-old’s Instagram Stories as he shared video of their lunch date at the Miami Beach restaurant Big Pink.

“Going large, Ellen, going large,” he said in one clip, showing his “fattest burrito ever” before panning the camera to Decker.

On her Instagram, Decker wrote that Wyatt is “a man who can eat” and uploaded a photo of the two of them wearing matching beanies. “Hot & sweaty in these but so happy,” she captioned the shot.

A few hours later, Wyatt posted a video of him and Decker watching the sunset. “Took the beanie off,” he said in the clip. “Sweating still everywhere. Ellen is not sweating.”

According to her profile, Decker is a Miami-based personal trainer, model and teacher with more than 35,000 followers.

Wyatt was a controversial figure during The Bachelorette’s season 15, especially after news broke that he had a girlfriend back home when he started the show. He popped the question to Brown in the finale, and the 25-year old initially accepted his proposal but split from him after learning of his preexisting relationship.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly last month, the country music singer revealed he had trouble getting back to work after the televised drama.

“With how crazy everything was, it was honestly kind of hard for me,” he said. “My head was just so out of everything. The only thing that I really felt like doing was like being alone or journaling or going fishing … for some reason I couldn’t get the pen to paper to write or be creative like that. It was just such a low spot. I’d sit down and try to write, try to play and my head wasn’t in it.”

He also told Us last month that he wasn’t “necessarily looking” for dates. “I’m just praying that things fall into place as they should,” he said. “I’m just trying to focus on myself. I’ve been really working hard with one of my friends. I haven’t said much about it, but we’re working on a nonprofit charity. That’s been, honestly, more than music lately. We’ve been trying to get the pieces together for that and get it going. I can’t really think about a relationship right now.”