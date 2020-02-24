Peter Weber has nothing to worry about! Patrick Schwarzenegger’s relationship with Hannah Ann Sluss is strictly platonic.

“My girlfriend’s friend is on [The Bachelor], Hannah Ann,” the 26-year-old actor told Us Weekly exclusively at the High Performance Speaker Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 22, referring to girlfriend Abby Champion.

While Schwarzenegger made headlines earlier this month when he commented on Sluss’ Valentine’s Day Instagram post, he told Us that he was just joking around.

“People were like, ‘Are you guys dating?’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s just my girlfriend’s good friend,’” Schwarzenegger explained. “I haven’t watched any of it, but I’m hoping that it’s … I don’t know. I hope she wins! I don’t know if she does!”

Sluss, 23, shared a photo on February 14 of herself wearing a shirt that read, “in the mood 2 kiss.”

“Pucker up its Valentine’s Day,” the model captioned the pic via Instagram.

Schwarzenegger subsequently commented, “We’re puckered up.”

Sluss is one of the final three women still competing for Weber’s heart on season 24 of The Bachelor. The Tennessee native’s fantasy suite date with the 28-year-old pilot will air on Monday, February 24. Victoria Fuller and Madison Prewett round up the finalists.

Schwarzenegger, for his part, has been seeing Champion, 22, since 2016. For now, however, the Midnight Sun actor is focused on his career.

“I just finished the Netflix film with Amy Poelher, and it’s the end of December. I’m going tomorrow to finish filming on a Michael Shannon movie in Chicago,” he told Us on Saturday before he spoke at a panel during the three-day high-performance lifestyle training retreat. “And then I’m working on a young entrepreneurs event here in Los Angeles in May 9, which will be great, and more businesses! Yeah, we just closed a new business last week, and just continuing to grow that side of it.”

Reporting by Emily Marcus