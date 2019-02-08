Close, but no cigar. Patrick Schwarzenegger saw Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s March 2019 Vogue cover — and jumped on the opportunity to troll his friend.

Bieber, 24, posted a picture of the magazine to his Instagram page on Friday, February 8, adding a simple red heart emoji as the caption. “Y’all gotta be [the] 2nd best looking couple I’ve ever seen,” Schwarzenegger, 25, joked in the comments section, adding a second comment that clarified his ranking system. “After me of course,” he wrote along with several crying laughing and heart emojis.

Us Weekly confirmed the Midnight Sun star’s relationship with model Abby Champion in early 2016. The pair made their relationship Instagram official a few weeks later, with Champion, 21, posting a black-and-white Instagram picture of herself kissing Schwarzenegger on the cheek during a tropical vacation. “Glad I got to spend the last couple a days with @patrickschwarzenegger,” the model captioned the PDA-packed image.

The Long Road Home actor isn’t the only one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s children who is in a solid relationship. Patrick’s older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger got engaged to Chris Pratt last month.

“[Chris is] great,” Patrick told Us the day the 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor popped the question to the 29-year-old Rock What You’ve Got author. “He’s really great.”

Prior to his relationship with Champion, the Go North star had an on-again, off-again romance with Miley Cyrus from fall 2014 to spring 2015. The pair first started hooking up shortly after Cyrus, now 26, split from her now-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer and Patrick briefly broke up after he was caught getting cozy with a mystery girl in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in March 2015, but they got back together shortly after.

Patrick and the Hannah Montana alum went their separate ways for good that April, with one insider telling Us, “The Mexico scandal did serious damage,” and another adding, “She thought he was a nice guy.”

