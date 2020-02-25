Bachelor-Nation-Defends-Madison's-Decision-to-Go-On-The-Bachelor

All is fair in love and roses … or is it? Colton Underwood, Jared Haibon and more members of Bachelor Nation defended Madison Prewett‘s decision to go on The Bachelor.

The 23-year-old foster parent recruiter made waves on social media when she told Peter Weber that she was saving herself for marriage on the Monday, February 24, episode of ABC series. While Madison is hardly the first virgin to compete on the show, she also told the 28-year-old pilot that it would be a deal breaker if he had sex with someone else in the fantasy suite.

“The day that I say ‘I do’ to the person that I want to spend the rest of my life with is the day that he’s getting all of me — body, soul, and spirit,” Madison said. “I just can’t wrap my mind around, in a week from now, if you’re down on one knee and six days before that you slept with someone else.”

While Peter insisted that he could see a future with Madison, he admitted he had already been intimate with either Victoria Fuller or Hannah Ann Sluss.

“I 100 percent can see you and I together at the end,” Peter told Madison. “But I have to be honest with you, coming into this week I could see that with other people too. I hate that I can say that to you, but that’s the truth too.”

The episode ended with Madison walking away, but it’s unclear if she was leaving for good or just getting more space.

Ashley Iaconetti, who was a virgin when she competed for Chris Soules’ heart on season 19 of The Bachelor, previously spoke to Us Weekly about Madison’s decision not to tell Peter she was virgin earlier in the season.

“She told him about her faith a couple weeks ago, and he seemed receptive to it and wanted to grow in that department. In not telling him about her being a virgin, I feel like that’s fine,” the 31-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum told Us. “As long as he knows before going into fantasy-suite week, I don’t really know that you need to tell him sooner. It’s a private thing that you probably don’t want to bring up until that point in this weird Bachelor process.”

While some viewers believe Madison put Peter in an unfair position, other fans think she has the right to ask him to abstain from sleeping with Victoria and Hannah Ann if he was planning to propose to her. Scroll through for more of reactions from Bachelor alum: