



It ain’t easy being famous! Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph opened up about adjusting to scrutiny surrounding their relationship after starring on The Bachelor.

“It was a lot of changes, for sure, because we went from these more simple, more normal lives and then all of a sudden, we film a show and then you’re thrown into craziness where everyone is very hyperaware of everything that goes on in your life and your relationship,” Randolph, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, October 31. “It was a little bit of a struggle at first, I think — like adjusting to everything. But I feel like now we’ve kind of gotten used to it and learned to balance everything a lot more.”

Underwood, 27, noted that the microscope on their romance has only strengthened their bond. “I think you learn to communicate too,” he explained. “Just with whether it’s tabloids or someone speculating a certain thing or people reading into your body language, you know. You just learn how to communicate with each other and you’ll be on the same page with everything going on.”

He added: “Nobody could ever prepare you for what life is like after that. Like, you can have people tell you all you want, like, ‘Oh, wait for this, wait for this.’ But until you’re in it, you don’t really get the full magnitude of it.”

The pair met during season 23 of The Bachelor. While Randolph was his final rose recipient, they opted to forego an engagement in favor of dating after the show.

The couple’s personal experience made them the perfect fit to star in country singer Adam Doleac’s music video for his hit “Famous.” The opportunity arose after Underwood and Randolph shared a clip of themselves singing the song on social media.

“It sort of resonated with us and what we were going through at the time — of just coming off of the show, of the whole fame thing and whatever that is and nobody’s really meant to be famous. And we sort of took it one way,” Underwood revealed. “Obviously, now after hearing Adam describe the song, he wrote it for a completely other purpose, but that’s how it resonated with us.”

Doleac, in turn, thought of the reality stars when it came time to film a music video for the track. “I said, ‘What would be really cool is to have somebody famous in it, with it being called ‘Famous,’” the 31-year-old musician recalled to Us. “My first choice was Colton and Cassie ‘cause I remember, you know, as an independent artist, it’s special when people with bigger followings like this post your song because that just lets more people who would have never heard the song hear it. I appreciate it very much. So I was wanting to get back to that and just see if they wanted to do it, and luckily they did. They’re the only people I asked and it worked out just how we wanted it.”

In the video, Underwood and Randolph star as an actor and a production assistant, respectively, who fall for each other. “It’s so true for us because we didn’t do things like the other Bachelors and Bachelorettes did. We didn’t end the season like they typically end it,” the former football player said. “You could take your own path and you can create your own thing.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus