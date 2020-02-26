Rumor patrol! Chris Harrison revealed just how close Peter Weber has become with The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca, following fan theories that the two end up together.

“Actually, I didn’t mean to do anything other than the fact that we spend a lot time together, we travel the world together,” Harrison told Access on Tuesday, February 25, after posting a photo of himself with both Weber, 28, and LaPlaca. “Julie, an amazing, talented, smart producer that works for us — works on the show, so she’s with Peter.”

The Bachelor Nation host didn’t confirm their relationship, but he did hint that it’s deeper than some might think.

“It’s an intimate relationship,” the Texas native, 48, told the outlet. “You spend that much time together we all get close. Sometimes those lines get blurred.”

He added: “The only rules are, Peter needs to have the best opportunities to find love. If something were to mess that up, then we would step in. We would help.”

After the pilot shared a video via social media on New Year’s Eve with the show’s producer, ABC exec Rob Mills shut down the theory that the two might live happily ever after … sort of.

“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!” Mills told Entertainment Tonight on February 10, about the theory. “I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy.”

No matter what is happens on the finale of the ABC show, Harrison has had Weber’s back this season. Earlier this month the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire alum told Us Weekly exclusively why he didn’t get involved in the leading man’s rollercoaster relationship with contestant Victoria Fuller.

“It’s one of those relationships, I see it often on the show, and you see it in life, where there’s passion, there’s chemistry, but it’s so volatile,” Harrison told Us on Wednesday, February 19. “And from the outside looking in, you think, ‘What do you do? What are you doing?’ It’s so clear.”

Even after the two had another blowout during the February 17 hometown episode, Harrison could see where Weber’s heart lied and why he didn’t cut her then.

“It’s what makes the show so relatable. When you’re in those relationships. It’s really a lot easier said than done to just walk away,” Harrison explained. “If you’ve ever been in those relationships, the magnetic draw — and I’ve been in it! I’ve been in a relationship exactly like it as well, and I stayed and I went back and I stayed, went back and I made those same mistakes.”

He added: “So you have to, you have to give Peter a little bit of a wide berth. You know, this is the craziest thing. We’ve all — we all do stuff like this.”

Weber is in for a whirlwind ending on the season finale on Monday, March 2, based on the latest teaser. The California native can be seen crying and is “emotionally drained” in the clip, which is for the final two episodes.

The Bachelor airs on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.