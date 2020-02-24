Most Viral Moments in Bachelor Nation History

Nothing brings Bachelor fans together like live-tweeting the ABC reality series.

While The Bachelor premiered in March 2002, the series is more popular than ever thanks to social media. One of the most infamous viral moments went down when Colton Underwood ran away from host Chris Harrison and producers after his front-runner Cassie Randolph quit the show — even hopping over a gate to escape the cameras.

“In the end, we knew he was OK, so we could reverse engineer it for the drama [on television, after the season wrapped shooting],” ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety about the fence jump in March 2019. “It’s not something anyone is prepared for. As you saw, the guy just went off into the night. You see in the finale, someone says, ‘We’re going to look for him one more time, and then we have to call the police.’ It was the case of a missing Bachelor.”

Mills compared the incident to another moment that caught the attention of social media users: Arie Luyendyk Jr. breaking up with Becca Kufrin to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham after he proposed during season 22 of The Bachelor.

“It was like an emotional fence-jumping with Arie and Becca,” Mills said. “You really needed that to end with a bouquet for Becca, and her being the Bachelorette kind of did that. You look at it now and it’s the best possible scenario: Arie is with Lauren and having a baby, and Becca and Garrett couldn’t be happier.”

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor found a bottle of champagne front and center after Hannah Ann Sluss accidentally swiped Kelsey Weier’s booze that she set up for the pilot during season 24. The incident, dubbed as #ChampagneGate, trended after the bottle ended up exploding in Kelsey’s face.

“I think, honestly, it was just a misunderstanding. I know Hannah Ann, and she’s not malicious in any way,” Peter told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I know Hannah Ann did not do anything maliciously on purpose. I can promise you that.”

Scroll though for the most viral moments in Bachelor history: