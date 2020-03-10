The end has arrived. Since The Bachelor season 24 began, there has been secrecy surrounding every detail. Chris Harrison has said that no one knows the ending — including Peter Weber.

“I didn’t go into it thinking this has to go unspoiled. But just kind of what happens, everyone will see is why I just feel that way,” the pilot, 28, told E! News in January about his season. “For me, I understand that there’s the group that wants to get all that stuff, but I kind of relate it to football. If you know who wins the Super Bowl at the end, you kind of look at the season a little differently, or you don’t look at it the same at all. So just because of the circumstances, for me, it’s cool to know that people can possibly follow me on this journey not knowing how it ends. It’s kind of unique, and that’s the reason I brought it up. But I didn’t intend for it to go that way, it just did.”

Harrison, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively in January that the ending is unlike anything he — or any of the producers — have ever seen and that “it’s gut-wrenching,” something that’s previewed in the multiple promos that have aired over the last three months.

Ahead of the finale, Peter said he was in love with both Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, but their relationships have definitely had their struggles.

While Hannah Ann, 23, received the first impression rose on night 1, their relationship plateaued after that. While they always seemed on a good note, some others grabbed his attention even more. Enter: Madison.

Right before heading into fantasy suite week, Madison, 23, told Peter she wasn’t sure she could continue if he slept with anyone else. Then, when it came time for their date, he revealed he had been “intimate” with others. She shared that she was saving herself for marriage and when she walked away, he begged her to stay.

She decided to stay in the competition and now, it’s time for the final two women to get to know Peter’s family — something that’s extremely important to the Los Angeles native.

“I’m very close to my family and I lean on them a lot, especially towards the end,” the Bachelorette alum told Us in January.

So, what kind of impact will they have? Scroll through the gallery below for the burning questions we have ahead of the Bachelor finale.